New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The University Grants Commission has asked higher educational institutions to work out modalities for imbibing the spirit of 'Panch Pran' and 'LIFE' movement in the higher education system.

In his address to the nation on the 76th Independence Day this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned about five resolves (Panch Pran) and their relevance for the coming 25 years as the nation is entering the 'Amrit Kaal'.

The Panch Pran include -- resolve to move the country ahead as a developed India, erase all traces of servitude, be proud of India's heritage and legacy, strength of unity and solidarity and duties of citizens towards the nation.

"Prime Minister, through the Lifestyle for the Environment (LIFE) mission, urges the nation to live a lifestyle that is in tune with our planet and does not harm it.

"The need for the hour is to solve the challenges faced by our planet using human centric, collective efforts and robust action that further sustainable development," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in his letter to HEIs.

"Higher educational institutions (HEIs) are requested to work out the modalities for imbibing the spirit of the 'Panch Pran' and 'LIFE' Movement in the higher education system. The activities undertaken in this regard may be shared on UGC's University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP)," he added.

