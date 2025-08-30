Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena held a review meeting to enquire about the situation of roads in Chamba and other districts affected by the landslides and floods here on Friday.

It was informed in the meeting that the road from Chamba to Salooni, up to Koti bridge, has been through, and from Koti bridge in Salooni subdivision to the village Sanghani has been opened for small vehicles and is likely to be opened till Saturday for heavy ones.

Also Read | Maratha Morcha in Mumbai: 'MahaYuti Govt Creating Dispute Between Marathas and OBCs', Says Manoj Jarange Patil.

The work of opening the road from Sanghani to Khundimaral, bordering Jammu and Kashmir, was in progress. The Chief Secretary stated that at present there were around 1500 people stationed at Chamba chowgan and were being taken care of by the district administration, and the local people have also come forward to extend help.

Besides, it was also informed that the district administration of Chamba has made arrangements of buses and taxis from Nurpur, Kangra and Pathankot depots to evacuate around 5000 people who have left on foot from Bharmour to Chamba and were being extended all help en route to Chamba.

Also Read | India, Japan Sign Landmark Security Declaration To Strengthen Defence During PM Narendra Modi’s Visit to Tokyo, Indo-Pacific Cooperation (Watch Video).

As many as five sorties were made by helicopters, and 25 people have been brought back to Chamba from Bharmour. Adequate food grains have been airlifted to Bharmour along with officials and the mechanical wing of PWD.

It was also informed by Director-cum-Special Secretary, Disaster Management, DC Rana, that the communication services have been restored in Chowari, Chamba, Salooni, Tissa and Dalhousie, and efforts were afoot to restore the same in Bharmour.

Fuel has been sent to restore the network through generators at Jispa, Dracha and Miyar in Lahaul and Spiti. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)