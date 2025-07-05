Nagpur, Jul 5 (PTI) A 20-year-old worker lost his life after getting stuck in a cement mixing machine at a construction site in Nagpur, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Wanadongri area on Friday morning, said the official from the MIDC police station.

Victim Bharat Jagdish Nath suffered serious injuries when he got trapped inside a cement mixing machine while operating it. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is underway, added the official.

