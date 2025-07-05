Sambhal, July 5: With Muharram processions scheduled across the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the administration has stepped up security to ensure peaceful observance of the event. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that a total of 342 Tazias will be taken out across various parts of the district. Peace committee meetings have been held in all areas in advance, and coordination has been established with Tazia organisers, he said.

As a security measure, each Tazia Dar has submitted a list of designated volunteers, who have been issued unique identity cards by the police. This will help law enforcement agencies quickly identify and assist them in case of any emergency. The SP clarified that the height of each Tazia has been restricted to a maximum of 12 feet. In previous years, oversized Tazias often required the temporary dismantling or cutting of electricity wires, leading to disruptions and financial losses of approximately Rs 35-40 lakh. However, this year, no such adjustments were needed, as all processions are adhering to the prescribed height and route guidelines. Muharram Procession: Detailed Arrangements Have Been Made for Traffic, Says Police.

A major highlight of this year’s preparations is the enhanced surveillance apparatus. As part of the 'Sambhal Ke Naam' initiative, over 12,000 NPR (Number Plate Recognition) and citizen-installed CCTV cameras have been deployed across the district. This will be instrumental in real-time monitoring of the processions. Additionally, drone cameras will be used to keep aerial surveillance over the entire route.

To further bolster security, three companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and one company of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) have been deployed. Law enforcement personnel will remain on high alert throughout the event. SP Bishnoi also issued a strong warning against any attempts to disturb communal harmony. “Strict action will be taken against those who try to vitiate the atmosphere. Cyber commandos are closely monitoring social media platforms for provocative or misleading content,” he said.

He added that three cases have already been registered and several individuals have been sent to jail for spreading inflammatory content. The latest such incident was reported from the Asmoli police station area, where a youth was arrested and jailed. Appealing for public cooperation, the SP said he was confident that Muharram would be observed peacefully. “We expect complete support from all communities. Together, we can ensure that the occasion passes without any untoward incident,” the SP said. Case Registered over Attempt to Provoke Unrest During Muharram Procession in J-K's Srinagar.

Sambhal made headlines in November last year when violence erupted following a court-ordered ASI survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives. Since then, the district administration has been taking measured and cautious steps to preserve communal harmony and prevent further unrest in the district.

