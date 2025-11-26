Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Workers, farmers, and horticulturists on Wednesday held a protest rally in Shimla against the four Labour Codes, alleging that the new laws undermine workers' rights and benefit corporates.

The rally began from the Panchayat Bhawan and passed through Sabzi Mandi and Lower Bazar before reaching the DC Office, where the protesters raised slogans demanding the restoration of earlier labour protections and justice for farmers affected by land acquisition and natural calamities.

Speaking at the protest and addressing the media, Vijendra Mehra, State President, CITU Himachal Pradesh, strongly criticised the Central Government's labour reforms.

"Today, workers and farmers across the country are protesting. Five years ago, a historic farmers' movement took place when three black farm laws were brought in. Various claims were made that these laws were beneficial for farmers, but later the Central Government had to apologise to the farmers and withdraw those black laws. The intention was to hand over agriculture and labour entirely to corporate interests," Mehra said.

He added that the government scrapped 29 existing labour laws and replaced them with four labour codes, which he claimed would push workers into bonded labour conditions.

"These labour codes will promote bonded labour and slavery. About 74% of workers employed in industries will be pushed out of the legal framework. The license fee for contract labour has been increased from Rs. 20 to Rs. 50. The retrenchment limit has been raised from 100 workers to 300, effectively removing 74% of labourers from the protection of the law," he said.

Mehra further alleged that social security measures for workers had also been weakened.

"The EPF contribution has been reduced from 12% to 10%. The ESI contribution scheme has been damaged. The bonus, which workers had negotiated earlier, has been capped at 8.33%. You claim gratuity will be given, but with jobs lasting only 90-180 days, workers will never complete one year to qualify for it," he added.

The CITU leader also highlighted issues affecting apple growers and small farmers in Himachal Pradesh, including land eviction notices issued under court orders and inadequate compensation for the National Highway expansion.

"Small and marginal farmers are not being given land rights. The National Highways Authority has constructed roads in such a way that farmers' land, houses, cow sheds, and paths have collapsed, yet compensation has not been provided as per the law," he said.

He also criticised the state's handling of natural disasters.

"For the past three years, disasters have killed hundreds and caused huge losses to life and property. Under the 2013 law, people should have received compensation, but they haven't. The Prime Minister announced Rs. 1500 crore in relief, but affected families have not received adequate support," Mehra said.

He added that the ongoing farmer-worker movement would intensify nationwide.

"On January 19, massive protests will be held across the country, including Himachal Pradesh. Today, workers have gathered outside the DC Office in Shimla. We will continue this movement across the country," he said.

A woman protester, Himi Devi, also criticised the Centre for pushing labour codes that she said harm workers and farmers.

"Today, protests are being held across the country and in Himachal. By scrapping labour laws and bringing in four labour codes, the Central Government has attacked workers and farmers. They claim that India's economy is running at the fifth position globally, but if that is true, why are 80 crore people receiving 5 kg ration?" she asked.

She also expressed concern over the privatisation of health services, the new education policy, unemployment, and rising crimes against women.

"The government has privatised health services, and the new education policy has pushed children of the working class out of education. Youth are not getting jobs. Women are facing increasing harassment. By bringing these labour codes, the government is benefiting big corporations," she said.

Himi Devi demanded the restoration of old labour laws and the creation of jobs for unemployed youth.

"The 45 labour laws that have existed since British times must be retained. Workers, farmers, and unemployed youth must get jobs. The government talks about giving two crore jobs, but instead distracts the public with Hindu-Muslim politics. If the forced labour codes are not withdrawn, today's token protest will become a massive movement," she said.

The protesters vowed to continue their agitation until the labour codes are scrapped and workers' and farmers' rights are protected. (ANI)

