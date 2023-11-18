New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A day ahead of the World Cup Cricket finals, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday sent her best wishes to the Indian team and said the sport has always united the country beyond gender, region, language, religion and class.

India takes on Australia in the 2023 World Cup Cricket finals at Ahmedabad.

"Dear Team India, I would like to first begin by congratulating you for your incredible performance and excellent team work during this World Cup. You have consistently brought glory to the country and given us all reasons to be collectively joyous and proud," she said in a video message.

"And now as you get ready for the finals this year, the entire country is rooting for you. I send you my best wishes. You have what it takes to be world champions. Good luck team India. Jai Hind," the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party said.

Gandhi said Indian team's journey to the finals has been inspiring and has valuable lessons that extend beyond the cricket field. "These lessons are of unity, hardwork, determination and unwavering belief in yourself," she said.

"I must also make a mention of individual records and stellar match winning performances," she also said.

Gandhi said she is reminded at this moment about the two previous occasions when India has lifted the World Cup trophy, first in 1983 and then in 2011."On both those occasions the nation felt honoured and erupted with joy," she noted.

