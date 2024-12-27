Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) Expressing grief over the demise of Manmohan Singh on Friday, megastar Chiranjeevi, who had served as a minister during the UPA regime, said he would fondly cherish his interactions with the former Prime Minister forever.

Manmohan Singh's visionary and game-changing contributions as Finance Minister and his highly successful tenure as the Prime Minister for two successive terms will remain etched in history, he said.

"I feel privileged and fortunate to have served as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Tourism during the tenure of a stalwart like him. I fondly cherish my interactions with him and the inspiration and wisdom I got from him forever," he said on 'X'.

Manmohan Singh's demise is a tremendous loss to the country, Chiranjeevi said, conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members and the former's admirers.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS, New Delhi on Thursday. He was 92.

