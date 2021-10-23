Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 (ANI): As surgeons in the United States had successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a brain-dead human, senior Nephrology Specialist and transplant physician at Fortis Hospital, Chennai, Dr NK Ganesh Prasad said that such transplants can eventually help alleviate a shortage of donor human organs for transplant.

While speaking to ANI, Dr NK Ganesh Prasad, said, "Xenotransplantation is the procedure that involves the transplantation into a human recipient of either organ from a non-human animal source. The news of a successful transplant of a kidney from the pig from the New York City, a fine example of Xenotransplant."

Speaking about the shortage of organs for transplant and the problems faced by the kidney patients, Dr Prasad, said, "Every year, a lakh of people have been added to the list of kidney disease. Out of which only 2 per cent are going for transplants. The main reason could be affordability and lack of donors also. We still lack donor availability in our nation. We need to look for the other modes of supply and Xenotransplantation is the answer."

Dr Prasad stressed the three scientific aspects of Xenotransplant. He said, "The first includes, the immunogenicity, that is the ability of a foreign substance. Second, Genetic engineering, and the third is tolerance."

Speaking about the problem being faced by the Chronic disease patients in the COVID-19 lockdown, Dr Prasad said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are running sort of organs. The patients were under dialysis and afflicted by chronic disease and they could not reach their hospitals for the proper treatment.

Dr Prasad further hoped that the scientist will abridge a gap between immunosuppression (suppression of the body's immune system and its ability to fight infections and other diseases).

He added, "Such transplantations will help the patients who are waiting for the kidney transplant. "The engineering will make it more affordable and easier so that people can use it in their own country. This technique will bring longevity through the process." (ANI)

