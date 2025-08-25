By Anamika Tiwari

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday strongly criticised the opposition government in Delhi for failing to take meaningful action to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna River. He said that despite repeated claims and announcements, no visible improvement was made on the ground during their tenure, leaving the river in a severely deteriorated state.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while responding to a question during the Question Hour in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. He pointed out that the issue of Yamuna pollution has long been ignored, but the current government is working with determination to restore the river's health.

Saini informed the Assembly that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally taken cognisance of the matter. Acting on the Prime Minister's instructions, a high-level meeting was recently convened in Delhi. The meeting was attended by CM Nayab Singh Saini, the Delhi Chief Minister, and the Union Minister for Water Resources. During this meeting, a joint committee was constituted to oversee the Yamuna cleanup drive and coordinate efforts between different states and agencies.

The Chief Minister shared details of the progress made under this initiative, revealing that nearly 16,000 metric tonnes of waste have been removed from the Yamuna in the past four months. He said this large-scale cleanup marks a significant beginning in the long-term mission to rejuvenate the river.

Along with waste removal, new sewage treatment plants (STPs) are also being established in Delhi to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into the Yamuna. These measures, Saini said, are expected to yield sustained results in reducing pollution levels and improving the river's water quality.

"Maa Yamuna is now becoming cleaner, and this reflects the firm resolve of the Haryana government," he told the House, stressing that the state is fully committed to playing its part in ensuring a clean and pollution-free Yamuna for future generations. (ANI)

