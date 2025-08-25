New Delhi, August 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the Opposition should not teach him lessons on morality, adding that when he was accused and the CBI sent him a summons, he resigned the very next day. He said he did not take the oath for any constitutional post until all the charges against him were dismissed. Pushing for the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025, the Home Minister said that if someone is neck deep in corruption, then he will be arrested, he will have to go to jail and will also have to resign, said an official statement sharing details of a recent interview.

HM Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that any Minister, Chief Minister or Prime Minister cannot run the government from jail. “There is a provision in the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025 that if the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Minister of the Government of India or Minister of the State Government is arrested under any serious charge and is not granted bail within 30 days, then they will be relieved from their post,” said HM Shah. ‘Why Did He Tear Manmohan Singh’s Ordinance?’: Amit Shah Questions Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Moral Stand’ on Constitution Amendment Bill 2025 (Watch Video).

He said that if this does not happen, then they will be automatically relieved from their post, legally. HM Shah said that the Opposition should not oppose tabling any bill or constitutional amendment before the House, by the elected government He also said that it does not suit the main Opposition party to talk about vendetta. Citing the CBI summons issued to him and his decision to resign immediately, HM Shah said, “The case went on and the judgment also came that he was completely innocent.” ‘Jagdeep Dhankar Resigned for Health Reasons, Shouldn’t Make a Fuss Over This’: Amit Shah Dismisses Opposition Claims Over Former Vice President’s Resignation (Watch Video).

He said that it was said in the judgment that it was completely a case of political vendetta, and he had no involvement in that case whatsoever. The HM said that he was not acquitted based on doubt, but the case against him was dismissed. He said that he was granted bail on the 96th day, but even then, he did not take the oath to become the Home Minister. Not only this, he did not take the oath for any constitutional post until all the charges against him were dismissed. HM Shah said that the standard of morality is not tied to electoral victory or defeat; rather, it remains constant. He expressed confidence that the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025 will be passed, and there will be many people in the Opposition who will support it on the basis of morality.

