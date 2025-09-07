Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Chhattisgarh, long known for Naxalism and violence, is now witnessing efforts to transform its image. Under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, prison reforms have been prioritised, with yoga and Sudarshan Kriya introduced for inmates in all state prisons.

The government believes that prisons should not only be a place of punishment but also an institution of reform and rehabilitation. Therefore, every day from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., inmates in all district jails are engaged in yoga and meditation. This initiative has brought about positive changes in the daily routine of both the prison administration and the inmates.

The state government has taken the support of the Art of Living Foundation in this campaign. Trainers from the foundation are teaching yoga, meditation, and Sudarshan Kriya to inmates under the "Prison Course." This has helped inmates attain mental peace and inner strength.

In prisons located in Naxal-affected districts such as Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma, the program has shown particularly significant results. Inmates who once walked the path of violence and weapons are now engaging in the discipline of yoga. This transformation is not limited to prison walls, but also sends a strong message to society that it is possible to move away from violence and embrace peace and self-empowerment.

Experts state that yoga and meditation reduce stress, improve sleep quality, and boost self-confidence. According to prison officials, incidents of fights and indiscipline among inmates have also declined after the introduction of this program.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "We want inmates, after coming out of jail, not to become a burden on society but to contribute to nation-building. Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya will give them a new life." Many inmates also admit that these practices have helped them overcome anger and negativity, giving them the strength to look at the future with positivity. (ANI)

