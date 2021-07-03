Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed the BJP's performance in the Zila Panchayat chief elections in the state and said it is the outcome of the welfare-oriented policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said that it reflects the faith of people in the "good governance" in the state.

The BJP has said it has won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats.

"The historic victory of BJP in Uttar Pradesh Zila Parishad chief polls is the outcome of the welfare-oriented policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a reflection of the faith of people in good governance in Uttar Pradesh. Thanks and hearty congratulations to the people of the state," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Yodi Adityanath said elections to district panchayat chiefs will strengthen the Panchayati Raj System.

"Hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates for the post of Zila Panchayat chief in the three-tier panchayat elections. This victory of yours will give more strength to the Panchayati Raj system of India. Best wishes to all of you for a bright tenure," he said.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the party has won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats. "We will win 2022 assembly elections also," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also lauded the party's performance.

"BJP has secured a historic victory in district panchayat chairperson elections. Samajwadi Party (SP) has deployed their goondas and mafias to win these elections but they faced defeat. I am very happy. I thank district panchayat members," he said. (ANI)

