Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India] November 5 (ANI): In an effort to enhance the living conditions of the underprivileged, the Yogi government launched the 'Har Ghar Neki Ki Deewar' (Wall of Kindness) campaign from Gonda district on Sunday to encourage residents to donate items they no longer need.

This campaign, led by the Gonda district administration, encourages people not to throw away unused items such as old clothing, toys, and footwear that may be lying around in their homes. Instead, they are urged to assist the district administration in redistributing these items to those in need. By making such contributions, the people of the district can bring joy into the lives of less fortunate individuals during festive occasions.

The campaign has been carefully structured to engage not only the local community but also government officials and employees, who play a crucial role in delivering these goods to the underprivileged.

Additionally, the district administration has outlined a plan to commend and recognise the outstanding efforts of officers, employees, and residents who distinguish themselves in this initiative.

This innovative campaign, which originated in Gonda with the aim of assisting the impoverished, has the potential to serve as a model for the entire state.

Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma has initiated a unique drive aimed at bringing joy to every household in the district this Diwali season. The campaign, aptly named 'Har Ghar Neki Ki Deewar,' has been launched to facilitate the collection of surplus or unused items from people's homes and provide them to those in need. The initiative commenced on Sunday with the support of the Colonelganj Municipal Council.

Neha Sharma emphasised that during the Diwali season, many households engage in thorough cleaning, unearthing items that are no longer in use. Among these items are old clothing, blankets, shoes, children's toys, and dated utensils, to name a few. Instead of discarding these items, the residents of the district are encouraged to donate them to the 'Neki ki Deewar' established at their nearest municipality, nagar panchayat, or gramme panchayat.

This collective effort ensures that less fortunate and underprivileged individuals can benefit from these contributions, illuminating their lives during this festive occasion.

Under the 'Har Ghar Neki ki Deewar' campaign, special centres are being set up in all the municipal councils of the district, nagar panchayats, and gramme panchayats. These are named 'Neki ki Deewar' (Wall of Kindness).

Residents in the vicinity will have the opportunity to contribute unused household items at these locations, with records maintained for reference. Needy individuals will be able to access items according to their requirements from these centres.

District Magistrate Neha Sharma said that this special campaign will continue until Diwali. To enhance convenience for the district's residents during this period, a control room has been set up, and a helpline number (05262-230125) has been made available. This service will be accessible from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. By contacting this helpline, individuals can obtain information about the nearby "Wall of Kindness" and establish contact with the responsible officers and employees.

DM Sharma highlighted the importance of donating usable items, ensuring that they reach those in genuine need. She emphasised the significance of contributing clean and functional items, urging donors to avoid torn, old, or damaged clothes. The appeal includes washing and cleaning old clothes before donating them and getting torn clothes stitched. Donors are encouraged to clean their shoes before contributing.

The people of Gonda have embraced this initiative wholeheartedly. On the inaugural day of the Wall of Goodness, a significant number of residents generously donated unused items. To further demonstrate the commitment to this cause, the District Magistrate, Neha Sharma, personally distributed these items among the less fortunate, underscoring the collective effort to make a positive impact on the lives of the needy. (ANI)

