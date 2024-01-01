Idukki (Kerala), Jan 1 (PTI) A young dairy farmer in Kerala has faced a devastating loss as 12 out of his 20 cattle died, suspected to be poisoned by their feed.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Sunday, leaving Mathew (15), visibly distressed, state Animal Husbandry Department officials said.

"Upon learning of the tragedy, the Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani's office promptly intervened. Four veterinary doctors were deputed to treat the remaining cows," an official said.

Witnessing the deaths of his cattle, Mathew became distressed and was hospitalised.

Officials said that the minister had consoled him over the phone. She is planning to visit his farm on Tuesday, they said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the cattle might have been affected by a poisonous substance in the tapioca leaves used as feed, a non-conventional but cost-effective option, a source in the department said.

The tapioca leaf meal contains toxic hydrocyanic acid (HCN), he said.

Out of the 20 cows on Mathew's farm, 12 have died, three are under treatment, and a cow with four calves has survived.

The losses incurred by Mathew are estimated to be around Rs 6 lakh, officials said.

"Unfortunately, the family did not have insurance for the cows, making the situation more challenging," an official told PTI.

The boy, who took over the farm two years ago at the age of 13 after his father's untimely demise, relied on tapioca leaves as a more economical alternative to conventional feed.

Mathew's brother George and younger sister assist him with managing the farm.

Despite the severe setback, officials assured that the state government would extend all possible support to help Mathew recover from the substantial loss.

The State Animal Husbandry Department and the minister have provided him with support under various schemes.

"We will help him come back," an official said.

