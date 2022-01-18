Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a youth from Poonch for having links with terrorists.

In a significant move against growing terrorist activities in Peer Panjal area, one youth was arrested by security forces last night. On a specific inputs police along with other security forces launched a search operation and arrested the youth, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

Also Read | Mumbai Zoo Welcomes Royal Bengal Tiger Cub ‘Veera’, Humboldt Penguin Chick ‘Oscar’ (Watch Video).

According to Police, the youth was connected with terrorists through social media networking and was quite instrumental in providing information to terrorists about security forces' establishments and sharing seditious material.

Police said the arrested youth was trying to engage and motivate other youth of the area to join terrorist ranks. A case has been lodged against him.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Who is Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM Face For The Upcoming Polls.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)