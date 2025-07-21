Saran (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): A man identified as Roshan Kumar Singh, a resident of Hansrajpur in Bihar's Saran district, was shot dead, an official stated.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Saran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kumar Ashish said that preliminary investigation has pointed towards a family dispute as a possible cause behind the fatal incident.

"Roshan Kumar Singh, who was a resident of Hansrajpur has been shot dead. During the inquiry, a family dispute has come to light, and it has also been reported that he was in the company of people involved in substance abuse. We are investigating all aspects to understand the circumstances under which this incident occurred... So far, no evidence of enmity has surfaced; only a family dispute has come up," SSP Ashish told ANI.

Meanwhile, in another instance of crime in Bihar, a blood-soaked body of Rakesh Singh's 20-year-old son Shivam alias Bunty was found lying outside his house in Hathiyakandh village under Shahpur police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) West Patna, Bhanu Pratap Singh, stated.

According to the deceased's family members, Shivam used to study in a rented house in Danapur with his parents and had come to the village only four days ago.

The deceased's grandfather Devendra Singh said that on Sunday night he came to sleep in their room but went to another room saying that he will come after putting the mobile on charge, then when he did not come back, he thought that he might have slept in the same room, but in the morning his body was found outside the house.

SP Bhanu Pratap Singh stated that Shivam was brutally murdered by attacking him with a sharp weapon on the head. He added that upon receiving the information, the in-charge of the Shahpur police station arrived at the scene with his team and began investigating the case. There is an atmosphere of panic and anger in the village due to this tragic incident. (ANI)

