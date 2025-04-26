Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI) With technology continuing to disrupt and redefine every sector, India must not merely catch up but lead from the front with our youth driving the growth economy through innovation, resolve and bold actions, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Saturday.

He highlighted the evolving technological landscape, noting how, in just two years ago, Artificial Intelligence was seen as an emerging idea. “Today, it is not only relevant but has become indispensable, reshaping sectors such as learning, employment and governance,” Ravi said in his valedictory address at the two-day Vice-Chancellors' conference of state, central and private universities of Tamil Nadu that concluded at the Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam, in Nilgiris district today.

The conference witnessed the participation from thirty-four V-Cs, administrators and senior faculty members, and it was inaugurated on on April 25 by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The event brought together academic leaders, policymakers and subject-matter experts for comprehensive deliberations on the evolving contours of higher education.

At the event, the Governor also pointed out how India's contributions to intellectual property have grown five-fold, reflecting the country's rising innovation capacity. In the rehabilitation sector, there is a growing need for a skilled and compassionate workforce that ensures dignity and social inclusion of differently abled people.

He appreciated the active and insightful participation of Vice-Chancellors and domain experts throughout the conference, a release here said.

He highlighted a transformative shift where research, science and technology are increasingly being shaped by purposeful collaborations. These collaborations are fostering a comprehensive, interconnected knowledge ecosystem, dismantling the silos that persisted in our higher education institutions since independence, limiting innovation. The current landscape is breaking down these barriers, creating new avenues for growth and progress.

The Governor mentioned that this conference would continue to serve as a vital platform to strengthen institutions and equip our youth to be the driving force behind India's journey toward becoming a fully developed nation by 2047. By fostering collaboration, innovation and leadership in higher education, it will contribute to building a sustained ecosystem where youth remain at the heart of national progress.

