Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): YSRCP has charged the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh with gross misuse of power and resorting to vehement undemocratic measures to wrest the local body by-poll in Pulivendula and reiterated despite all such nefarious measures the image of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not be affected.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Party spokesperson Rachamallu Siva Prasada Reddy said, the election being fought not with TDP but with official machinery and the ruling coalition is hell bent on damaging the image and fame of YS family. He appealed to the people and cadre to work with a strong resolve braving all hardships to retain the seat.

He alleged that the election is being fought in the most undemocratic manner with the official machinery siding totally with the ruling party while TDP has been resorting to violence, bloodshed, misuse of police, jumbling of polling booths causing inconvenience to voters who are committed to YSRCP, extravaganza of money, foisting false cases on political adversaries, besides heavy poaching.

"Adding to this they have been threatening and book cases against active YSRCP workers and sympathizers, not taking complaints filed by the opposition and at times booking cases against the victims and police playing proactive role making it YSRCP versus police election," he said.

He said that the sequence of events for the past one week shows that election campaign is not being held in the normal and traditional form but it is being held in an unconventional and undemocratic manner. "The sole intention of TDP is not to win the by-poll but to bring a blot on the image of YS family which has been invincible in this region, he said.

"They are even propagating that we will attack media which is in our favour and shift the blame on ruling dispensation which is the most audacious allegation and the most self-degrading statement. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be a changed man after winning the 2029 polls and all erring persons would have to pay a heavy price," Prasada Reddy said.

The the Zilla Praja Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) by-election scheduled for August 12. (ANI)

