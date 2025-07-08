Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders gathered today at the central party office in Tadepalli to celebrate the 76th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. The event included a ceremonial cake cutting and heartfelt recollections of Dr. YSR's visionary leadership.

YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader Y. V. Subba Reddy remarked, "Today is a memorable day. We are celebrating the 76th birth anniversary of our beloved leader, Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, here at our party office in Tadepalli." He highlighted that the YSR Congress Party was founded by the current party president to carry forward the progressive reforms and welfare-oriented governance introduced by Dr. YSR during his tenure as Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: AAIB Submits Preliminary Report on Air India Flight AI171 Crash to Ministry of Civil Aviation, Sources Say.

"Dr. YSR brought about revolutionary reforms, especially in the fields of education and agriculture. He tirelessly worked for the welfare of farmers and the poor, becoming the first leader in the country to introduce several pioneering initiatives," he said. Some of the flagship schemes initiated by Dr. YSR included: Free electricity for farmers, Free healthcare for the poor, Fee reimbursement for students from underprivileged backgrounds, " he said.

"These reforms transformed the lives of countless families across the state. He was a leader who consistently fought to reduce inequality and uplift the underprivileged," Subba Reddy added. He further stated that the YSRCP, under the leadership of the current Chief Minister, continues to implement and expand these welfare schemes, ensuring they reach all sections of society, regardless of caste, creed, or community," he added.

Also Read | Dau Lal Vaishnaw Dies: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Father Passes Away in Jodhpur.

Y. V. Subba Reddy also responded to recent developments, condemning the attack on the residence of former MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy by unidentified persons. He also addressed issues related to the second phase of land pooling in the state.

YSRCP leader Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy also paid tributes to Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy, acknowledging his lasting legacy. He noted that police have granted permission for only 30 people to attend the Chittoor district tour scheduled for tomorrow by YSRCP Chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)