Vijayawada, Apr 19 (PTI) YSRCP leader and Rajampet MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy on Saturday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged liquor scam during the YSRCP regime is "baseless and politically motivated".

Reddy made these remarks after emerging from hours-long probe in this case here where the SIT summoned him.

"Since the matter is sub judice, I cannot elaborate, but these false cases have become a pattern under Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's regime," Reddy told reporters.

The MP recalled that he was also accused in other unrelated cases such as Madanapalle files burning, red sandalwood smuggling, and mining irregularities and others.

He asserted that all these cases were never proven in court.

Likewise, former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy was also questioned by the SIT in Vijayawada, which is probing the alleged multi-crore liquor scam that occurred during the YSRCP government's tenure.

