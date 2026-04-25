Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday expressed his deep concern regarding the hospitalisation of the State Governor, Abdul Nazeer.

In an X post, Jagan conveyed his prayers for a swift and complete recovery, wishing him good health.

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"Deeply concerned to hear about the hospitalisation of Hon'ble Governor Shri Justice S. Abdul Nazeer garu. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his good health," he said.

https://x.com/ysjagan/status/2047972760169914607?s=20

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The Governor was discharged late today, confirmed by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, who went to visit him after treatment.

"Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited State Governor Shri S. Abdul Nazeer today, who was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for mild discomfort. The CM went to Lok Bhavan and inquired about his well-being. He wished him a speedy recovery," the CMO said on X.

https://x.com/AndhraPradeshCM/status/2047939970665787825?s=20

Earlier on Wednesday, Reddy also expressed grief over the death of Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, calling it a "heartbreaking" loss.

"The demise of former Chief Minister Nandedla Bhaskar Rao garu is heartbreaking. I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants courage to his family members during this difficult time," Jagan said in a post on X.

In an official condolence message, Jagan described Bhaskara Rao as a leader who "carved a distinguished place in Andhra Pradesh politics" and whose "steadfast commitment to public service and vast political experience remain an ideal for generations." He termed his passing an "irreparable loss to the state" and conveyed his "profound sympathies to the bereaved family, praying that they find the strength to endure this grief."

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer also expressed "profound grief and sadness" over the death of the former Chief Minister, who served briefly as the 11th Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh in 1984, according to an official statement from Andhra Pradesh Lok Bhavan.

"Governor Sri Abdul Nazeer offered his heartfelt condolences to his son Sri Nadendla Manohar, Minister of Civil Supplies, and family members," the statement further read.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed condolences over the demise of the former CM. According to an official release, CM spoke to his son and Minister Nadendla Manohar over the phone, offering condolences.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)