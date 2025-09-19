Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Punjab Police arrested 85 drug smugglers and conducted raids at 409 locations across the state. This marks the 201st consecutive day of the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" initiative launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to eradicate the drug menace from Punjab.

According to a release by the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the police operation on Thursday resulted in the registration of 62 First Information Reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 30,060 in 201 days.

The raids have resulted in the recovery of 30.5 kg of heroin, 150 grams of opium, 766 intoxicant tablets/capsules, and Rs 2290 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers, the release stated.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

As per the release, over 150 Police teams, comprising over 1100 police personnel, under the supervision of 75 gazetted officers, have conducted raids across the state. Police teams have also checked as many as 403 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

The state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy - Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention (EDP) - to eradicate drugs from the state. The Punjab Police, as part of 'De-addiction', convinced 61 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment today, stated the release.

Earlier, Punjab Police conducted raids at 383 locations, leading to the arrest of 99 drug smugglers after registration of 77 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

The raids resulted in the recovery of 2.5 kg of heroin, 1.2 kg of opium, 5 kg of ganja, 65 kg of poppy husk, 1108 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 6,770 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers. (ANI)

