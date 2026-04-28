Indonesia Train Accident: At Least 7 Dead as High-Speed Train Slams Into Stalled Commuter Service Near Jakarta (Watch Videos)

Jakarta, April 28: Emergency teams launched an urgent operation on Tuesday morning on the outskirts of Jakarta following a fatal overnight rail collision that left at least seven people dead. The accident, which involved two trains, has resulted in dozens of injuries, as responders work to extract survivors from the wreckage, with the death toll currently remaining unconfirmed as teams struggle to reach those pinned within the debris.

Search and rescue operations are underway across the site, with officials warning that the casualty count remains fluid as emergency teams comb through the wreckage, Al Jazeera reported, citing the local news outlet Kompas.com. Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), stated that "the evacuation process will continue, so the exact number of victims has not been determined yet." Indonesia Train Crash: 2 Trains Collide at Bekasi Timur Station on Outskirts of Jakarta, Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

The disaster reportedly occurred when a premier high-speed service, the Argo Bromo Anggrek, slammed into a stationary commuter train. Syafii noted that the mission to reach survivors has been significantly hindered by the "limited space" available for manoeuvring and the "severe damage" sustained by the carriages. According to the BASARNAS chief, personnel are moving "slowly" to dismantle the twisted metal and liberate those still caught within the "mangled carriages."

Eyewitness accounts from the site describe a harrowing scene where rescuers were seen using angle grinders to penetrate the steel frames of the compartments. According to Al Jazeera, the collision involved the Jakarta-Cikarang commuter line and the Argo Bromo Anggrek, which serves as a flagship high-speed link between the capital and Surabaya. Detailing the cause of the accident, Franoto Wibowo, a spokesperson for the rail operator KAI, explained that a taxi had reportedly clipped a commuter train at a level crossing. Spain Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to at Least 39 After Train Derailment Near Cordoba; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

Indonesia Train Accident

Breaking news Tragedi KRL di tabrak dari belakang kereta jarak jauh argo Bromo di stasiun Bekasi timur jam 20;50 wib 27/04/2026 pic.twitter.com/N3xO8ODJij — Mujahid Medsos (@Ryan_Al_Faqir) April 27, 2026

Breaking news Tragedi KRL di tabrak dari belakang kereta jarak jauh argo Bromo di stasiun Bekasi timur jam 20;50 wib 27/04/2026 pic.twitter.com/N3xO8ODJij — Mujahid Medsos (@Ryan_Al_Faqir) April 27, 2026

This initial incident caused the local train to stall on the tracks, where it was subsequently struck by the long-distance express. Such incidents highlight ongoing safety concerns on the Indonesian rail network, which has a history of fatal accidents. Al Jazeera noted that previous tragedies include a 2010 collision in Central Java that claimed 36 lives when a train struck a stationary carriage from behind, and a 2015 disaster in West Java where 18 people died after a passenger train collided with a minibus at an unprotected crossing.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)