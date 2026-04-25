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News INDIA Koderma Station Horror: Mother of Twin Infants Slips While Boarding Moving Train, Crushed to Death (Watch Video) A tragic accident at Koderma railway station on Friday evening claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman, sending shockwaves among passengers and railway staff. The victim, identified as Muskan Masi, was traveling with her husband Tapan Masi from Ramabandh in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district.

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A tragic accident at Koderma railway station on Friday evening claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman, sending shockwaves among passengers and railway staff. The victim, identified as Muskan Masi, was traveling with her husband Tapan Masi from Ramabandh in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district.

According to eyewitnesses, Muskan was on board the Sealdah–Jallianwala Bagh Express (Train No. 12379), traveling in the B-3 coach from Asansol to Delhi. She was accompanied by her two twin infants, aged just 2 to 3 months, and a niece.

How the Incident Happened

The incident occurred when the train halted at platform number four of Koderma station. Muskan reportedly stepped down to buy some items. However, the train began moving before she could reboard safely. In a desperate attempt to get back on, she slipped and got trapped between two coaches. UP Train Accident: 6 Pilgrims Killed After Being Run Over by Netaji Express 12311 While Trespassing Main Line at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur (Watch Videos).

Woman Killed While Trying to Board Moving Train at Koderma Station

🚨Heartbreaking Tragedy at Koderma Station: Negligence and Haste Claim a Mother's Life, Leaving Two Infants Orphaned. Incident: A 24 year old mother lost her life due to the dangerous attempt to catch a train, further exposing the stark lack of safety vigilance at our railway… pic.twitter.com/Z2Qbz1OZcA — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) April 25, 2026

She lost her balance and fell onto the tracks, coming under the wheels of the moving train. She died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Panic at the Station

The horrifying incident led to chaos at the station. Passengers and onlookers were left stunned. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) quickly reached the scene and took custody of the two infants and the niece, ensuring their safety while informing the family members. Tirupati Tragedy: Man Kills Wife and Mother, Dies by Suicide on Track; 2 Children Crushed by Train While Trying to Save Him.

The accident caused the train to halt for nearly 30 minutes, disrupting railway operations. Several trains, including the Ranchi–Patna Janshatabdi Express, Gaya–Asansol EMU, and Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express, were delayed.

Authorities have urged passengers to avoid boarding or deboarding moving trains to prevent such fatal accidents.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).