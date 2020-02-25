Ivanka Trump Wears Spring-inspired Gown for Banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump looked elegant in an ivory Anarkali-inspired gown as she arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the special dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind.Taking a cue from her father's outfit, Ivanka chose a more formal and yet a classy attire for the second day of her India visit.Making another statement, Ivanka wore a spring-inspired ivory full-length gown with floral embroideries, which she teamed up with a low messy bun for her final appearance in India before she flies back to the United States. (ANI)

