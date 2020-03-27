Jamia Millia Islamia Suspends Professor for Tweeting He Failed 'Non-Muslim Students' for Supporting CAA, Prof Dr Abrar Ahmad Says Post Was Satire

Jamia Millia Islamia University (Photo Credits: jmi.ac.in)

New Delhi, March 27: The Jamia Millia Islamia University here suspended a professor for claiming that he has failed 15 "non-Muslims" for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Assistant Professor in the varsity, Dr Abrar Ahmad took to his Twitter on Wednesday to write that he had passed everyone in an examination barring 15 non-Muslim students. Soon after his tweet triggered backlash, the professor in a subsequent tweet said his claim was a "satire" to indicate how the government was discriminating against a specific religious law through the CAA.

"The post is a parody to explain how the government is discriminating a community. There has been no such exam or results. It [the tweet] is just to explain an issue. I never discriminate," he tweeted, "It was a satire, parody, a correlation to explain how minorities are being targeted by CAA and it would as bad as a teacher saying 'that all minority students are failed and have to reappear'," he added.

He claimed that no student had ever accused him of discriminating against them in his teaching career of more than 12 years.Taking cognisance of his posts, the university suspended Ahmad pending inquiry. The university said it was "serious misconduct" and incited "communal disharmony". Coronavirus Outbreak: IIT Delhi, JNU, Jamia Millia, Other Varsities Request Students to Leave Hostels at Earliest.

"Dr Abrar Ahmad, assistant professor of Jamia University tweeted in public domain as to failing 15 non-Muslim students in an exam. This is a serious misconduct inciting communal disharmony. The university suspends him pending inquiry," the varsity wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Dr. Abrar Ahmad, Asstt Professor of @jmiu_official tweeted in public domain as to failing 15 non-muslim students in an exam. This is a serious misconduct inciting communal disharmony under CCS CONDUCT RULES.The university suspends him pending inquiry.@DrRPNishank @HRDMinistry — Jamia Millia Islamia (Central University) (@jmiu_official) March 25, 2020

Several students of Jamia university have staged a strong protest against the CAA, which gives citizenship to persecuted minorities of three neighbouring countries.

