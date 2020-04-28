Jammu Admin Introduces Call Records Management System

Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan on introduced a call records management system for a real-time response to grievances and queries received at the district control room.

She said the technology will enable immediate sharing of information received through coronavirus helpline numbers with the officer concerned for a real-time response.

The deputy commissioner said the system will maintain a database of every call received in the control room and forward the grievance and query to the district-level head of the department concerned for a suitable response.

As of now, 10 departments have been linked with this system.

The analysis of daily requests reveals that almost all calls received from the public pertain to travel permits, medical emergencies, provision of ration to destitute and other essential services, she said.

Accordingly, departments have been chosen for their integration into this system.

She said more departments will be linked with the service in future.

The software has been designed and developed by the NIC, Jammu.

