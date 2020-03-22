Janata Curfew an Unbelievable Success: Amitabh Bachchan

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): As the country battles the spread of coronavirus with 'Janta Curfew,' Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal said, "India has created HISTORY .. !! #JanataCurfew an unbelievable success."On Sunday, Bachchan praised the spirit of the Indians in a series of tweets, when the country saw an almost complete voluntary lockdown as a part of Janta curfew."The entire country on their balconies roof tops gates and doors applauding the true heroes of the Nation .. NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! I AM PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN JAI HIND," the actor tweeted. Amitabh also shared a video of the family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda who were gathered on the terrace to thank corona warriors with the ringing of bells, beating of metal plates and clapping."NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND," read the captioned of the post shared on Twitter.Daughter-in-law Aishwarya also shared an adorable picture from the moment, featuring herself with daughter Aaradhya, husband Abhishek, and father-in-law at the back. "God Bless," Aishwarya captioned the post shared on Instagram. (ANI)

