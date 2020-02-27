Janata Rajyam Movement Holds Protest Against CAA, NPR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Members of Janata Rajyam Movement staged a dharna here and held hunger strike against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Thursday.Mujahid Hashmi, a protestor alleged that the government was not following its slogan of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. "In the name of CAA, NPR and NRC they have spread terror. This government has promised 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. If a judge questions police about their actions, the judge gets transferred," Hashmi told ANI.Mohammed Faheem, President, Janata Rajyam Movement, said that CAA, NPR and NRC were against the democracy of the country.He said Telangana assembly must pass a resolution against NPR which is scheduled to start on April 1. "It must be stopped," he said. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.The government has said that there is no link between NPR and NRC. (ANI)

