JK Orders Release of 1-month Wages for Daily Wagers, Ration Packets for Slum-dwellers

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Tuesday announced the release of wages for daily workers, ration packets for slum-dwellers and destitute and set up health camps in vulnerable areas in the Union Territory.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council at an emergency meeting chaired by Lt Governor G C Murmu here, an official spokesman said.

He said the meeting decided on a number of welfare measures, particularly for the most vulnerable sections and the unorganised sector in the context of the situation emerging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a significant decision, the spokesman said the meeting decided on the immediate release of one month's wages of all daily wagers so that they do not face any difficulty due to the current situation.

The Finance Department was asked to take requisite measures in this regard.

The Administrative Council also decided that two months advance ration -- April and May -- be issued to all ration card holders, the spokesman said, adding it was also decided that one month's ration for Mid-Day Meals would be distributed in advance amongst the parents of eligible children.

"The council noted that slum-dwellers, other urban poor, destitute were among the most affected by the present situation. In view of the difficulties being faced by them, it was decided that ration packets be immediately distributed among them," the spokesman said.

He said the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir and all the Deputy Commissioners were asked to work out detailed modalities in this regard and take action on war-footing.

The administration had already ordered releases of Rs 40 crore to the districts as emergency measure, besides releasing funds to Municipal bodies, the PHE Department and other relevant Departments.

The Administrative Council noted that the funds to the DCs had already been released, the spokesman said.

He said the Divisional Commissioners were directed to ensure that these resources were expeditiously and effectively utilised in COVID mitigation efforts.

The Administrative Council also appreciated the contribution of the frontline medical, sanitation and other essential staff who were working tirelessly despite difficult circumstances.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)