Actor Marko Zaror, best known for Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and Invincible, is being tapped to play the adversary to Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick in the fourth chapter of the popular neo-noir action thriller franchise. The upcoming movie will see Reeves reprise his character of the super-assassin John Wick in the Lionsgate project. According to Deadline, Zaror will play one of Wick's main pursuers in the film. Chad Stahelski, who has directed the previous three films in the series, is returning at the helm. John Wick Chapter 4: Cast, Plot, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Keanu Reeves’ Upcoming Action Film.

John Wick 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch while Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski are producing the film, with Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers. Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick and Shamier Anderson also round out the cast. John Wick Chapter 4: Throwback! Looking Back at 7 Best Fight Scenes in Keanu Reeves’ Action Franchise (Watch Videos).

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 27, 2022. The first John Wick film was released in 2014, with John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum (2019) as its follow-ups.

