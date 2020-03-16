Justin Bieber Urges People to Adopt Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): In the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases globally, singer Justin Bieber on Monday urged people to take up social distancing seriously to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to raise awareness about the necessity of isolating oneself.Bieber shared a video of a man standing in his balcony and blowing a trumpet and a picture that had links to various funds that are working for the ones affected by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)"YOU MAY HAVE IT AND NOT KNOW IT...DON'T SPREAD THE DISEASE. STAY HOME AS MUCH AS YOU CAN. DO NOT GO OUT IN GROUPS. NO BARS, NO CLUBS, NO RESTAURANTS. WASH YOUR HANDS OFTEN," the 'Let Me Love You' singer wrote in the caption."KEEP 6 FEET APART. ISOLATE YOURSELF IF YOU FEEL SICK. NOW IS THE TIME TO ENGAGE ON LINE AND NOT IN PERSON. IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT YOU, IT IS ABOUT US.....ALL OF US.... Love you guys," he added.He ended the caption by writing, "But if you care about your parents or your grandparents or any friend who could be compromised please stay in and be safe. Thanks."Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

