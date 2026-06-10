Jyoti Structures World Environment Day: This Celebration Will Inspire You!

Jyoti Structures Limited Marks World Environment Day 2026 with 1,000+ Participants Across India. Mumbai, 9th June, 2026: Jyoti Structures Limited (JSL), a listed global Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company specialising in power transmission infrastructure, celebrated World Environment Day 2026 through a series of employee-led initiatives across its offices, manufacturing units and project sites in India. Centred around the theme "Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future," the initiatives saw participation from more than 1,000 employees, workers, NMR personnel and subcontractors, reflecting a collective commitment towards environmental responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Dutta, COO, Jyoti Structures Limited, said: "World Environment Day is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on how our daily actions connect to the world around us. This year, we saw genuine participation from our teams at project sites, manufacturing units, and offices. People came together not because it was required, but because they care. Whether it was planting a tree, joining a cleanup, or taking a pledge, each of these actions reflects the values we try to bring to our work every day. We are proud of the energy our teams showed, and we will carry this spirit forward. "

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Employees across JSL locations participated in a range of initiatives tailored to local needs and environments. Community-focused activities included a beach clean-up drive at Juhu Silver Beach in Mumbai in partnership with a local NGO, a campaign encouraging the use of reusable glass bottles in place of single-use plastic, and the creation and distribution of cloth bags by employees in Ahmedabad to promote sustainable alternatives.

Tree plantation drives were organised at Phalodi, Bhuj, Navinal, KPS3, Halwad, Boisar, Pune, Ghoti, Gwalior and both Nashik manufacturing units, with client representatives joining the activities at Phalodi and Halwad. Complementing these efforts, employees across locations participated in environmental pledges and awareness sessions covering water and energy conservation, waste management, plastic reduction, cleanliness and the protection of green spaces. At Gwalior, employees also attended a session on plastic-free practices, energy efficiency and renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

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Pragati Nagar, Head of HR, Jyoti Structures Limited added, At JSL, we believe that meaningful change happens when people feel personally connected to a cause. The enthusiasm we witnessed across our offices, manufacturing units and project sites this World Environment Day was truly encouraging. Employees embraced these initiatives with a strong sense of ownership, whether through plantation drives, cleanup activities, awareness sessions or simple everyday actions that promote sustainability. What stood out was how teams adapted activities to their local communities and environments, making the efforts more relevant and impactful. Building a culture where employees actively contribute to responsible and sustainable practices is an ongoing journey, and we are proud to see our people leading the way.

JSL conducts internal audits inline with defined internal audit plan of IMS covering Quality, Health, Safety and Environment. Its manufacturing facilities are in Nashik and Raipur, with a tower testing station in Ghoti, Maharashtra.

About Jyoti Structures Ltd (JSL)

Jyoti Structures Limited (JSL) is a listed global EPC company with over five decades of experience in power transmission infrastructure. Incorporated in 1974, JSL executes turnkey projects across the power transmission value chain, including design and engineering, consulting, prototype tower testing, manufacturing, construction, and project management. The company also undertakes high-voltage substations, underground cabling, and optical fibre ground wire (OPGW) installations, supporting grid expansion and system reliability throughout India and international markets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).