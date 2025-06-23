Controversial rapper Kanye West will be performing at a rap festival in Bratislava in July following his viral antisemitic song praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. A petition calls for him to be removed from the line-up."Hip-hop visionary, cultural icon and controversial genius YE will perform July 20, 2025 exclusively at the Rubicon Festival in Bratislava. It will be his only confirmed live performance in Europe in 2025 — and ever first show in Slovakia in history," organizers confirmed on the event's website on Monday.

"Rubicon Festival is raising the bar for European festivals to a whole new level," they added.

Slovaks initiate petition against Kanye West

The confirmation of his participation has however sparked anger. More than 3,000 people have already signed a petition against the controversial rapper's performance in the Slovak capital.

The authors of the petition point out that Kanye West, also known as Ye, has in recent years repeatedly and openly adopted the symbolism and ideology associated with World War II and the Nazi regime, having written for example "I am a Nazi" and "I love Hitler" on social media platforms.

"He trivializes the crimes of the totalitarian dictatorial regime and the war atrocities that also affected the Slovak population," the petition adds.

The petition also refers to Ye's latest track, "Heil Hitler," which was released on May 8 — the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

The song references the Nazi salute, "Hail Hitler," which was used while Adolf Hitler was in power. The single's artwork resembles a swastika and the song ends with a lengthy sample from a Hitler speech.

As the petition also mentions, the song is banned in Germany.

Nazi symbols prohibited in Germany

From Germany, Ye's video could not be directly seen on his X profile shortly after the song went viral. Changing one's location to the US with a VPN, for example, made the posts visible again.

The salute "Heil Hitler" was used as an official greeting in Nazi Germany. The accompanying arm movement, which is made with the right arm extended and the palm facing down, is said to have its origins in ancient Rome and was then adopted by fascist dictator Benito Mussolini in the 1920s.

Later, Hitler made it a signature of the Nazi Party, which ruled Germany from 1933 until 1945.

In the postwar era, West German authorities felt it was best to limit these forms of expression in order to overcome the dark past of the Holocaust, which claimed millions of victims and traumatized Europe.

The public display or dissemination of Nazi symbols and slogans such as the arm gesture or the phrase became a criminal offense under Section 86a of the German criminal code.

This law prohibits the use of symbols associated with "unconstitutional organizations," including those affiliated with the Nazi party, like the swastika, SS runes, the Nazi salute and slogans.

Their use can be punished with up to three years in prison or with a fine.

Denying the Holocaust is also illegal in Germany and many other European countries, as well as in Canada and Israel.

Eighty years after the end of the war, the ban on Nazi-related content remains strict.

Nazi symbols not banned in the US

To counter the rise of far-right groups and growing antisemitism, other countries have also banned hate symbols — some even recently. In February, Australia passed an anti-hate crime law that includes minimum sentences for displaying hate symbols, including the Nazi salute.

Meanwhile, in the US, freedom of speech is heavily protected by the US Constitution's first amendment — and that includes hate speech.

Even though it remains one of the most taboo gestures of the Western world, it is not illegal to perform a Nazi salute or wear a swastika in the United States.

Since World War II, the salute has often been used by neo-Nazis and white nationalists. In 2016, for example, a shocking video showed a white supremacist group supporting Donald Trump's 2016 presidential win by raising their arms in an apparent Nazi-style salute.

In January, Elon Musk, who openly supports Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party, came under scrutiny for performing what looked like a Nazi-style salute at Trump's second inauguration. Many claimed it was an accidental likeness, while others said it was intentional.

In response, activists from campaign group Led by Donkeys projected an image on his Tesla factory just outside of Berlin showing Musk doing the gesture, with the title appearing as "Heil Tesla." The group felt that if the German authorities considered the symbol to be illegal according to the country's criminal code, it would prove Musk had actually done the gesture.

Musk has come under fire for expressing antisemitic views in recent years, including responding to a user on X in 2023 who accused Jews of hating white people, a conspiracy theory popular among white supremacists. "You have said the actual truth," Musk tweeted in a reply to the user.

Lack of tech company regulation

While platforms including Spotify, YouTube and Soundcloud worked to ban the single quickly after its release due to its antisemitic content, the video was widely available on X. Even though Ye has been banned multiple times from Twitter, (now X) for antisemitic content, his account has always been restored after various periods of suspension.

Ye's celebrity status also led fans to share the video on Facebook, Instagram and Reddit, among other platforms, millions of times.

It shows just how little power big tech companies seem to have — or want to put into removing offensive content once it's already been published. The controversial video and the scramble to remove it have caused a renewed look at the content policies of major tech companies, particularly the social media platforms owned by Meta.

In light of the video, the Anti-Defamation League, a US-based, international nongovernmental organization that combats antisemitism, bigotry and discrimination, started a petition asking Facebook and Instagram to "reinstate guidelines meant to protect users from disinformation and hate" on Facebook and Instagram in response to changes made earlier this year.

Meta announced in January they would no longer employ fact checkers, and loosened rules around hate speech and abuse in light of "recent elections" — a reference to Trump's presidential win.

Yet, the pro-Hitler rhetoric spouted by West's latest single still falls under the company's rule of prohibiting "harmful stereotypes historically linked to intimidation, including Blackface and Holocaust denial."

Update: This article was first written after the release of the controversial song and was updated on June 23 with the news of Ye's upcoming performance at the Bratislava rap festival.

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier

