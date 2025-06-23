New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): INS Teg, a frontline stealth frigate of the Western Naval Command, concluded her port call at Port Louis, Mauritius on 22 June. The visit formed part of her operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region and featured a wide spectrum of professional, social, and cultural engagements, underscoring the robust maritime partnership between India and Mauritius, said the Ministry of Defence.

During the deployment, INS Teg undertook coordinated surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Mauritius in collaboration with the Mauritius National Coast Guard (NCG) ships and aircraft. This joint effort reaffirmed both nations' shared commitment to safeguarding the global commons and combating Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The Commanding Officer of INS Teg, Captain Vikas Guleria, called on senior government and military dignitaries, including Rampersad Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police, Suresh Seebaluck, Secretary to Cabinet, Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India, Kan Oye Fong Weng Poorun, Secretary for Home Affairs, and Captain CG Binoop, COMCG. These high-level interactions contributed to deepening mutual understanding and further strengthening bilateral ties.

As part of capacity-building initiatives and the exchange of Best Practices, NCG personnel were trained onboard INS Teg in firefighting, damage control, bridge and engine room watchkeeping, electrical systems and small arms handling. Live demonstrations, including post-sailing diving checks, were also conducted. Additionally, based on a request from the NCG, a technical team from the ship assisted the crew of CGS Valiant in rectifying a defect and operationalising a diesel generator. The NCG highly appreciated this assistance.

In commemoration of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, a joint yoga session was held on 21 Jun with approximately 150 participants. The event brought together dignitaries, including the Commissioner of Police, the High Commissioner of India, NCG personnel, and the crew of INS Teg. A series of recreational and sports activities, including a trek to Signal Mountain and a friendly volleyball match, was also organized, fostering camaraderie and strengthening cross-cultural bonds.

The visit of INS Teg to Mauritius stands as a testament to the Indian Navy's commitment to enhancing maritime security cooperation and bilateral relations. It has not only bolstered operational interoperability but also reinforced the enduring friendship between India and Mauritius, founded on shared values, mutual trust and a common vision for a secure and prosperous Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

