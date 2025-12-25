Chitradurga, December 25: A tragic accident occurred near Gorlathu village, located in the Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district, on National Highway 48. A private bus, travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, was involved in a collision with a lorry. The impact caused the bus, a sleeper coach, to catch fire. As per preliminary reports, more than 10 people are feared to have perished in the blaze. While nine others managed to escape unharmed, several individuals have been injured. They have been rushed to hospitals in Hiriyur and Chitradurga for treatment. Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 12 Killed, 40 Injured As 2 Government Buses Crash Head-On in Sivaganga (Watch Videos).

Bus Catches Fire After Collision with Lorry

Chitradurga, Karnataka: Visuals from the spot where an accident occurred near Gorlathu in Hiriyur when a private bus travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna collided with a container lorry pic.twitter.com/ZT6DKXjGcg — IANS (@ians_india) December 25, 2025

VIDEO | Chitradurga, Karnataka: Aftermath of the fatal lorry–bus collision on National Highway 48 near Gorlathu village in Hiriyur taluk, which claimed over 10 lives. Authorities and emergency teams are carrying out recovery operations as the charred bus is being cleared from… pic.twitter.com/ZMZHkYRxbh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2025

#breaking Karnataka Tragedy: Sleeper bus (Bengaluru→Gokarna) collided with truck near Hiriyur, Chitradurga. Both caught fire; over 17 killed, many charred. Heartbreaking loss on Christmas Eve. #RIP #India pic.twitter.com/MGldDGyWEy — Aristotle (@goLoko77) December 25, 2025

The lorry, which was travelling from Hiriyur to Bengaluru, reportedly crossed the divider, causing the collision. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Hiriyur rural police station. Rescue operations are currently underway, and authorities are awaiting further details. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)