Chitradurga, December 25: A tragic accident occurred near Gorlathu village, located in the Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district, on National Highway 48. A private bus, travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, was involved in a collision with a lorry. The impact caused the bus, a sleeper coach, to catch fire. As per preliminary reports, more than 10 people are feared to have perished in the blaze. While nine others managed to escape unharmed, several individuals have been injured. They have been rushed to hospitals in Hiriyur and Chitradurga for treatment. Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 12 Killed, 40 Injured As 2 Government Buses Crash Head-On in Sivaganga (Watch Videos).

Bus Catches Fire After Collision with Lorry

The lorry, which was travelling from Hiriyur to Bengaluru, reportedly crossed the divider, causing the collision. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Hiriyur rural police station. Rescue operations are currently underway, and authorities are awaiting further details. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

