Mumbai, January 28: A tragic accident in South Mumbai's Girgaon area claimed the life of a one-year-old boy and left his grandmother critically injured on Tuesday, January 27. The incident occurred in Khetwadi when a stationary school bus suddenly moved forward, striking the family as they were crossing the road. While the toddler died on the spot, his 68-year-old grandmother is currently undergoing treatment for severe injuries, and a five-year-old cousin escaped with minor wounds.

The accident took place at approximately 12:15 PM in the narrow lanes of Khetwadi, near the Nirman Niketan Society. The victim, identified as Aveer Vyas, was being carried by his grandmother, Chandrakala Vyas. The duo had gone to the bus stop to pick up Aveer's five-year-old cousin from school. Maharashtra Mandates MSRTC ‘Lalpari’ Buses for All School Trips for Safety.

According to witness accounts and CCTV footage, the grandmother was crossing the street directly in front of the school bus, holding the young girl's hand and carrying the toddler in her arms. At that moment, the driver allegedly started the vehicle and moved forward, unaware of their presence, running over the infant.

Medical Response and Condition of Victims

Local residents rushed to the scene immediately after the impact to assist the victims. Aveer was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Chandrakala Vyas sustained serious injuries to her lower body and was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where her condition remains critical but stable.

The five-year-old girl, who was walking alongside them, was knocked down but reportedly suffered only minor injuries to her leg. Relatives noted that Aveer usually stayed home, but on Tuesday, he had insisted on accompanying his grandmother to meet his sister.

Police Action and Driver Detention

The D.B. Marg Police have detained the bus driver, identified as 46-year-old Sambhaji Vakhare. Authorities confirmed that Vakhare has been driving school buses for over a decade.

Charges: The driver is expected to be booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and dangerous driving.

Testing: Police have collected blood samples from the driver to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Evidence: Investigators have secured CCTV footage from the locality, which clearly shows the sequence of events leading to the tragedy. Mumbai Rains: Cops Rescue 9 Including 6 Children After Don Bosco School Bus Gets Stuck Near Matunga Amid Heavy Rainfall; Video Surfaces.

Safety Concerns in Congested Areas

The incident has sparked fresh concerns among Girgaon residents regarding the safety of school bus operations in Mumbai’s congested residential pockets. Khetwadi is known for its narrow, high-traffic lanes where pedestrians and large vehicles often compete for limited space. Community members have called for stricter monitoring of bus "blind spots" and more rigorous safety protocols during student drop-off and pick-up times.

