Yadgir, February 26: A self-proclaimed 'godman' based in Yadgir has been accused of misbehaving with a minor girl after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In response, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has registered a suo motu case on Thursday and filed a formal complaint with the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Yadgir.

The accused, Mallikarjun Mutya, who is in the age group of 25-26, fled his residence and is currently absconding to evade arrest following the filing of a First Information Report (FIR). Mumbai Shocker: Self-Proclaimed Godman Rajaram Yadav Rapes Woman, Molests Her 2 Minor Daughters Since 2020 on Pretext of Curing Her Ailing Husband With Black Magic; Arrested.

Self-Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Mallikarjun Mutya Faces POCSO Case in Yadgir Over Viral Video

The viral footage, which has sparked widespread public outrage, reportedly shows Mallikarjun Mutya misbehaving with a child sitting on his lap. The video further depicts Mallikarjun Mutya violently dragging the child across a table in the presence of others, before forcefully hugging and kissing her.

Based on a complaint filed by the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Shahapur taluk, a case has been registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at the Gogi Police Station. Jalna Shocker: Fed Up of Constant Harassment by Self-Styled Godman, Man Dies by Suicide in Maharashtra; Accused Arrested.

In a letter to the SP, Commission Chairman Shashidhar Kosambe stated: "A video featuring the accused misbehaving with a minor girl is circulating on social media, leading to public demand for immediate action. The Commission has registered a suo motu case based on this footage. Consequently, you are directed to take cognizance of this development, conduct a thorough investigation, and submit a detailed report to the Commission."

Responding to the development, the family of the accused maintained that the godman is innocent. They claim the child is a distant relative and that his actions were merely a display of paternal or brotherly affection.

According to the family, the girl's father originally recorded the video to capture a moment of "showering love" on the child. They allege that after the video was posted as a mobile status, the public misinterpreted the context and "twisted" the narrative to implicate him. The police have taken up further investigation.

It can be recalled that in a joint operation, a city-based NGO and officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in January arrested a 45-year-old self-styled godman in Bengaluru for allegedly selling monitor lizard genitals, claiming to resolve the problems of their clients through magical powers to control their partner.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

