Karunakaran Nair Haripal Appointed as Additional Judge of Kerala HC

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A judicial officer was appointed as an additional judge of the Kerala High Court on Thursday.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the name of Karunakaran Nair Haripal for his elevation to the high court, to the central government on May 12.

On an earlier occasion, the SC collegium had rejected Haripal's name recommended by the Kerala High Court collegium as he did not fulfill the age criteria laid down for those seeking elevation to the high court through judicial officers' quota, sources in the government said.

He had then made a representation to the SC collegium stating that in certain previous recommendations, the apex court panel had ignored the age criteria while giving weightage to other aspects, the sources said.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Karunakaran Nair Haripal, to be an Additional Judge of the Kerala High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office till May 8, 2022," the law ministry notification said.

A judicial officer should be 58-and-a-half year old on the day a vacancy arises in a high court to be considered under the judicial officers' quota for elevation to HC.

Additional judges are usually made permanent judges after two years based on their performance.

