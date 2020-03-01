Kin of Nagaur Victims Meet CM Gehlot, Express Satisfaction over Police Action

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): After meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the kin of the two Dalit men who were thrashed in Nagaur district, expressed satisfaction over police action in the matter.A delegation led by Sangharsh Samiti convener Gautam Nayak met the Chief Minister at his official residence here and said aggrieved families were satisfied with the police action in the case as their demands have been fulfilled by the government. "The victims' side is completely satisfied with the police action. The government has also extended full support to the kin of the victims and fulfilled all their demands," said Nayak after the meeting. The fathers of the victims Kaluram and Jagdish also thanked CM Gehlot for timely action in the case. The meeting comes a day after Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said it was the moral responsibilty of the government to ensure no such incidents took place in the state. The state government has provided financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh each to both the victims.According to government officials, arrangements will also be made to provide employment to the youths at the local level.On Thursday, Gehlot had said that seven people have been arrested in connection with the "horrific incident" in Nagaur where the two Dalit men were tortured for alleged theft.According to reports, the incident took place on February 15 after which a few videos had gone viral. The victims registered an FIR on February 19. (ANI)

