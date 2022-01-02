Reality TV star Kris Jenner managed to dodge questions related to her daughter Kim Kardashian's latest relationship with comedian Pete Davidson as her granddaughter Stormi Webster crashed her interview. As per Page Six, Kris appeared on CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live' on Friday that was hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. Kim Kardashian Papped With Kanye West Amid Dating Rumours With Pete Davidson at Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Show (View Pics).

During the show, Cohen asked Kris about the couple saying, "Everyone is talking about Kim [Kardashian]'s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?" "You're always digging, Andy," Cooper interjected, to which Cohen replied, "Yes, I am." Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Having Romantic Evening Together, Insider Says ‘They Were Very Flirty’.

Before she could reply, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster walked into the frame, saving her grandmother from the awkward moment. "You have a visitor," Cooper noted, to which Kris replied, "I know, that's little Stormi. Hey, Stormi. You sit right here," she said as the toddler sat on her lap.

"Nice distraction! Good timing, Stormi. Perfect. Right on cue," the hosts said.For the uninformed, Kris Jenner has indeed spent time with the new couple in the town. She hosted a birthday bash for Davidson just weeks into their courtship. The trio -- along with Public Enemy icon Flavor Flav -- all posed together for a cosy photo for the camera.

