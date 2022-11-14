Erode (TN), Nov 14 (PTI) Two school-going boys died in two separate accidents on Monday, police said.

According to the police, Divakar (13), studying eighth standard, fell off the footboard of a van taking him to school when the driver applied sudden brakes. The boy was run over by the same vehicle, said the police. In the other accident, 12-year-old Kavinesh, also studying 8th standard, was waiting at a bus-stop when a van carrying tourists fatally knocked him down. The driver swerved to avoid hitting a motorcyclist, resulting in the mishap, said the police. A case was registered, said the police.

