Kaushambi (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A 86-year-old woman and her son died and a boy was severely wounded when a mud wall collapsed on them here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in the Ajuwa locality under the Saini Police Station's jurisdiction.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 34 Senior Superintending Engineer and Other Posts of IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2025 at iitk.ac.in, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

Saini Station House Officer Brijesh Karwaria said Sharif, 56, was sleeping in a thatched mud-wall house with his mother, Shakeela Bano, and his 12-year-old son Shah Mohammad when a wall collapsed on them.

By the time locals pulled them out, Shakeela Bano and Sharif were already dead.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025 Date: When Is Delhi Assembly Elections? How Many Seats Did AAP, BJP and Congress Win in Last Polls?.

A calf tied nearby also perished in the collapse.

Shah Mohammad was taken to the district hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem, Karwaria said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)