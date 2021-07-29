Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (PTI): Kerala police on Thursday said they have arrested two persons for allegedly trying to break open an ATM near here.

The two were Vineesh (28) and Pramod (22), said the police.

The executive in charge of filling cash in the ATM on Wednesday evening found its shutter pulled down and heard a noise from the inside, the police told PTI.

"It was that official who informed us. When we reached the spot and raised the shutter, we found the men trying to break open the ATM with a cutting machine and a machete," the police told PTI.

The duo was immediately taken into custody, they said.

