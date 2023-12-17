Prayagraj (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Two women who had come from Ballia with their family to bathe in the Sangam here drowned on Sunday, police said.

The Sangam is the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

Daraganj Kotwali police station SHO Brij Kishore Gautam said Preeti (22), her sister Pinky (20) and their cousin Priyanka (22) entered deep-water while bathing.

He said divers of the water police managed to save Pinky, but Preeti and Priyanka drowned. Their bodies have been recovered, Gautam said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

