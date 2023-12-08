Noida, Dec 8 (PTI) Over one-and-a-half dozen officers and personnel who have spent more than three years in the same department of Noida Authority have been reshuffled "in the interest of work", officials said.

The reshuffle was ordered by Noida Authority's Chief Executive Officer Lokesh M on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The action came almost a week after the CEO's surprise inspection of the industrial, institutional, commercial and building departments of the authority, where a large number of personnel were found absent.

"In the first phase, on December 7, a total of 20 officers and employees, who were posted in the same department for the last three years or more than three years, have been transferred to other departments in the interest of work," the Noida Authority said in the statement.

During the surprise inspection of various departments on November 29, and finding some staffers absent, CEO Lokesh M had expressed "deep displeasure" and ordered the deduction of one day's salary of the erring officials.

The senior IAS officer had also instructed the additional CEO (Personnel) to prepare a department-wise list of such employees who have been in the same department for three years or more.

