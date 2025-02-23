Gangtok, Feb 23 (PTI) Twenty-one individuals have been trained to carry out search and rescue operations in high-risk areas in Sikkim, officials said on Sunday.

The Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism (IHCAE) on Saturday imparted training to these volunteers.

Besides 21 volunteers, a biker group from Mangan received training as part of the Sikkim Inspires Project.

The initiative aims to equip local people with essential skills for emergency response.

Instructors from IHCAE conducted a comprehensive, hands-on training programme, focusing on search and rescue operations, the officials said.

The participants learned critical techniques for locating and assisting those in distress, using various tools and methods to enhance their proficiency in emergency situations.

The programme included practical exercises simulating real-life scenarios, enabling participants to apply their newly acquired skills in a controlled environment, the officials said.

This initiative not only seeks to strengthen community resilience but also promotes teamwork and cooperation among volunteers, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, the IHCAE Principal Kazi Sherpa said the training is designed to prepare local volunteers as first responders in accident-prone areas.

The theoretical part of the training was conducted at IHCAE, Chemchey, while the field training took place on Saturday at an altitude exceeding 10,000 feet.

He said that these trained people would receive certificates from the state government as a volunteer rescue team, fully equipped with the necessary tools and gear.

Additionally, Sherpa announced the provision of an insurance package amounting to Rs 15 lakh, which includes 10 per cent medical insurance benefits.

