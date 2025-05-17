Faridabad, May 17 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was shot dead near a liquor shop over an old rivalry, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Suraj, a resident of Basantpur village, police said. He was working with Devendra Awana.

The incident occurred on Friday night near a liquor shop at the Ismailpur MCD toll. Suraj's mother accused Sukhraj, Rohan alias Gullu, Akash, Annu Bhadana, Akash Bhadana, Lakhan Rajput, Sahil and some others of killing her son.

In the complaint, she said that the accused had threatened to kill Suraj two days ago and were following him, police said. Based on her complaint, a case was registered, and Rohan (25) and Akash Awana (26), cousins, were arrested on Saturday.

During the interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that Devendra had quarrelled with them and their companions in 2017. Following this, Suraj used to post videos of hurling abuses at them on social media.

"Due to this, they shot dead Suraj late Friday night," a police spokesperson said.

The crime team recovered 10 bullet shells from the spot, police said. Further investigation is underway.

Akash runs an OYO hotel in Jaitpur in Delhu and Rohan runs a dairy in his village, police added.

