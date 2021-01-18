Krishnanagar (WB), Jan 18 (PTI) Three persons were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a truck in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, police said.

The accident that took place in Gowaldanga in Chapra police station area early in the morning is suspected to have been caused due to low-visibility because of dense fog, a police officer said.

The three persons, masons from Hatkhola area, were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

