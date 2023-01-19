Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) A total of 31.47 lakh BPL families in Haryana will receive Rs 300 through DBT for mustard oil beginning next month.

Earlier, the amount given to such families per month was Rs 250.

According to an official statement, during a meeting with senior officers of the concerned department here on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala approved the decision regarding increasing the amount of mustard oil given in the ration of Antodaya Anna Yojna/Below Poverty Line families.

This will benefit 31.47 lakh families of the state, the deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, said.

He said that from June 2021, the state government had decided to transfer Rs 250 per family per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of eligible families in place of mustard oil.

He also informed that about 31.47 lakh families have been included in the new AAY/BPL list issued by the state government. The families will start receiving the enhanced benefit from February 2023.

